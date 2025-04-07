Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Beach Volleyball Defeats UAE In GCC Beach Games


2025-04-07 05:16:01
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, April 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Beach Volleyball Team (2) won on Monday their opening match against UAE (1) with a score of 2-1 in the 3rd GCC Beach Games in Muscat 2025.
Meanwhile, Kuwait (1) could not finish their match against Oman (3) due to an injury, granting Oman the win.
Matches were held at Al-Hail North beach, noting that Kuwait team (1) was represented by Nawaf Talal and Taha Sadeq, while Kuwait team (2) includes Abdulwahab Taleb and Jassem Al-Sabbagha.
The tournament includes four groups, with the top teams of each advancing to semifinals; Kuwait (1) is in Group 1 with Oman (3) and Qatar (1), while Kuwait (2) is in Group 2 with UAE (1) and Oman (1).
Group 3 includes Oman (2), Saudi Arabia (2) and Bahrain (1), while Group 4 includes Qatar (2), Saudi Arabia (1), Bahrain (2) and Oman (4). (end)
nfa


MENAFN07042025000071011013ID1109397582

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search