403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Beach Volleyball Defeats UAE In GCC Beach Games
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, April 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Beach Volleyball Team (2) won on Monday their opening match against UAE (1) with a score of 2-1 in the 3rd GCC Beach Games in Muscat 2025.
Meanwhile, Kuwait (1) could not finish their match against Oman (3) due to an injury, granting Oman the win.
Matches were held at Al-Hail North beach, noting that Kuwait team (1) was represented by Nawaf Talal and Taha Sadeq, while Kuwait team (2) includes Abdulwahab Taleb and Jassem Al-Sabbagha.
The tournament includes four groups, with the top teams of each advancing to semifinals; Kuwait (1) is in Group 1 with Oman (3) and Qatar (1), while Kuwait (2) is in Group 2 with UAE (1) and Oman (1).
Group 3 includes Oman (2), Saudi Arabia (2) and Bahrain (1), while Group 4 includes Qatar (2), Saudi Arabia (1), Bahrain (2) and Oman (4). (end)
nfa
Meanwhile, Kuwait (1) could not finish their match against Oman (3) due to an injury, granting Oman the win.
Matches were held at Al-Hail North beach, noting that Kuwait team (1) was represented by Nawaf Talal and Taha Sadeq, while Kuwait team (2) includes Abdulwahab Taleb and Jassem Al-Sabbagha.
The tournament includes four groups, with the top teams of each advancing to semifinals; Kuwait (1) is in Group 1 with Oman (3) and Qatar (1), while Kuwait (2) is in Group 2 with UAE (1) and Oman (1).
Group 3 includes Oman (2), Saudi Arabia (2) and Bahrain (1), while Group 4 includes Qatar (2), Saudi Arabia (1), Bahrain (2) and Oman (4). (end)
nfa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment