Ukrainian Forces Strike Three Russian Buk Systems In Kursk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Operators of the 413th "Raid" Unmanned Systems Battalion of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, in coordination with the "Dzhmil" UAV unit of the 78th Air Assault Regiment, detected and struck three Russian Buk surface-to-air missile systems in Russia's Kursk region over the course of 12 hours.

The Unmanned Systems Forces announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

The operators carried out precise strikes with FPV drones on a Buk-M2 launch unit, which the enemy had camouflaged in a forest strip. This led to the detonation of missiles and the destruction of the unit.

Additionally, the battalion operators struck two Buk-M3 launchers, damaging their radars. The radar is a key component of the Buk system, designed for "illuminating" aerial targets and guiding missiles. Its destruction undermines the combat capabilities of the system.

The Buk-M3 (9K37M3/SA-17 Grizzly) is a modern mobile surface-to-air missile system, one of the key elements of Russian air defense. It is capable of destroying airborne targets at altitudes of up to 35 kilometers and tracking them at distances of up to 70 kilometers. The full cost of the system is approximately $45 million.