Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Forces Strike Three Russian Buk Systems In Kursk Region

Ukrainian Forces Strike Three Russian Buk Systems In Kursk Region


2025-04-07 05:08:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Operators of the 413th "Raid" Unmanned Systems Battalion of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, in coordination with the "Dzhmil" UAV unit of the 78th Air Assault Regiment, detected and struck three Russian Buk surface-to-air missile systems in Russia's Kursk region over the course of 12 hours.

The Unmanned Systems Forces announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

The operators carried out precise strikes with FPV drones on a Buk-M2 launch unit, which the enemy had camouflaged in a forest strip. This led to the detonation of missiles and the destruction of the unit.

Additionally, the battalion operators struck two Buk-M3 launchers, damaging their radars. The radar is a key component of the Buk system, designed for "illuminating" aerial targets and guiding missiles. Its destruction undermines the combat capabilities of the system.

Read also: Ukrainian border guards destroy Russian Murom-M surveillance system near Vovchansk

The Buk-M3 (9K37M3/SA-17 Grizzly) is a modern mobile surface-to-air missile system, one of the key elements of Russian air defense. It is capable of destroying airborne targets at altitudes of up to 35 kilometers and tracking them at distances of up to 70 kilometers. The full cost of the system is approximately $45 million.

MENAFN07042025000193011044ID1109397547

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search