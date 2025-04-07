403
Nifty 50 Forecast Today 07/04: Volatility Returns (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- During the trading session on Friday, we have seen the Nifty 50 in India drop well below the 50 Day EMA. By breaking below the 50 Day EMA, this opens up the possibility of a drop to the ₹22,750 level, which coincides with the previous downtrend line that we have recently broken above. This shows just how chaotic the markets are in general, and obviously emerging market stocks might be a dangerous place to be in a situation where a tariff war is a very real thing.
