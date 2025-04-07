403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gold Forecast Today 07/04: Volatility Crushes Gold (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The gold market initially tried to rally a bit during the trading session on Friday, only to implode. At this point, the gold market looks as if it is going to test the crucial $3000 region, which is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and an area where we had seen previous support. The 50 Day EMA is racing toward that area, but it hasn't quite hit it.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment