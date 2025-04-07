Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dubai Police Warn Of Traffic Jam On Sheikh Rashid Road Motorists Urged To Exercise Caution

Dubai Police Warn Of Traffic Jam On Sheikh Rashid Road Motorists Urged To Exercise Caution


2025-04-07 04:29:42
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Dubai Police issued an alert on Monday warning motorists of traffic congestion on Sheikh Rashid Road coming from Al Garhoud Bridge.

The advisory was shared by the authority via social media platform X.

While the authorities have not specified the cause of the traffic obstruction, they urged motorists to exercise caution and stay safe while navigating the affected route.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

MENAFN07042025000049011007ID1109397356

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search