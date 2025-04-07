Dubai Police Warn Of Traffic Jam On Sheikh Rashid Road Motorists Urged To Exercise Caution
Dubai Police issued an alert on Monday warning motorists of traffic congestion on Sheikh Rashid Road coming from Al Garhoud Bridge.
The advisory was shared by the authority via social media platform X.
While the authorities have not specified the cause of the traffic obstruction, they urged motorists to exercise caution and stay safe while navigating the affected route.
