Minister Of Commerce And Industry To Inaugurate 11Th Doha Islamic Finance Conference Tomorrow

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Minister of Commerce & Industry, H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani will inaugurate the 11th Doha Islamic Finance Conference tomorrow, under the theme 'Integration of Blockchain and AI: The Future of Islamic Finance.' Organised by Bait Al Mashura Finance Consultations, the conference is supported by the official sponsorship of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI), the strategic partnership of Dukhan Bank, the diamond sponsorship of General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, and the bronze sponsorship of Qatar Financial Centre (QFC).

The event will bring together a distinguished lineup of government entities, global organizations, and leading financial and academic institutions specializing in finance, economics, and technology. With high-level discussions and expert insights, the conference is poised to drive significant advancements in the Islamic finance industry in Qatar and beyond.

Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, Chairman of the Organizing Committee and Vice Chairman of Bait Al-Mashura Finance Consultations, said:“The 11th Doha Islamic Finance Conference plays a pivotal role in reinforcing Qatar's leadership in Islamic finance. With projections indicating a sustained acceleration in the growth of Islamic finance, the market share in Qatar is expanding, fueled by an increasing demand for its diverse financial services and products.”

He added:“Through this 11th conference, we aim to anticipate the future of Islamic finance in light of the integration of blockchain and AI by analyzing the future prospects of this technological synergy. This includes examining Shariah rulings and regulatory challenges in a rapidly evolving digital environment and fostering innovation and creativity by adopting decentralized AI-based solutions to develop Islamic financial products, particularly endowments (awqaf). The conference uniquely addresses complex topics, such as the investment opportunities for Islamic financial institutions in the gaming and e-sports sectors and explores experiences and initiatives of decentralized Islamic finance platforms built on values that enhance security and privacy.

It aims to identify the Shariah and legal frameworks for incorporating AI and blockchain in Islamic finance, support and protect the management of endowments (Awqaf) using decentralized AI, and unlock investment and innovation opportunities in Shariah-compliant decentralized digital gaming. Additionally, it seeks to develop decentralized Islamic finance platforms that ensure security, privacy, and augment value chains.”

Talal Ahmed Al Khaja, Group Chief Communications Officer at Dukhan Bank, underscored the bank's commitment to fostering innovation in Islamic finance, FinTech, and AI through its strategic partnership with the 11th Doha Islamic Finance Conference. He reaffirmed Dukhan Bank's dedication to collaborating with this prestigious and influential platform that has been shaping the trajectory of Islamic finance on a global scale since its inception in 2010, organized by Bait Al Mashura.

He noted that Dukhan Bank's support and sponsorship of this conference align with its corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy and unwavering commitment to advancing Islamic finance, facilitating knowledge exchange, promoting thought leadership, and reinforcing Qatar's leadership in the Islamic financial industry. Additionally, Dukhan Bank remains focused on anticipating and adapting to future trends, a key driver in advancing the Islamic finance experience and enhancing its overall performance.

Al Khaja emphasised Dukhan Bank's ongoing efforts to solidify its leadership in Qatar's Islamic banking sector by delivering top-tier banking services and seamless, secure customer experience. With an extensive portfolio of advanced banking, financing, and investment solutions, tailored to meet diverse customer needs, the bank remains at the forefront of digital transformation. He highlighted Dukhan Bank's strategic focus on adopting cutting-edge digital technologies and continuously adapting to evolving customer expectations. In recent years, the bank has introduced a range of innovative digital products and services, aligning with rapid market shifts and technological advancements. By proactively integrating the latest innovations and advancements in the global banking sector, Dukhan Bank ensures its customers have access to state-of-the-art financial solutions.

Eng. Hassan Abdullah Al Marzouqi, Director-General of the General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, the Diamond Sponsor of the conference, underscored that the

General Directorate of Endowments' sponsorship and participation in the 11th Doha Islamic Finance Conference reflect its commitment to fostering knowledge exchange and exploring the transformative potential of decentralized AI solutions. He highlighted the pivotal role of AI-driven innovations in developing Islamic financial products, particularly endowments (Awqaf), which serve as a cornerstone of the conference's agenda.

As per the conference agenda, the Inaugural session will feature a keynote address by H.E. Prof. Dr. Koutoub Moustapha Sano, Secretary General of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy, alongside esteemed speakers, including H.E. Sheikh Muhammed bin Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani, Executive Board Member and Managing Director of Dukhan Bank, Strategic Partner; H.E. Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Muhammed bin Ghanem Al Thani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs; and H.E. Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Sulaiti, Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee of Doha Islamic Finance Conference.

Meanwhile, Prof. Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al-Afandi, Professor of Economics at Sana'a University, will explore decentralized Islamic finance based on value chains.