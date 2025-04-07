403
French President Urges Immediate Ceasefire in Ukraine
(MENAFN) On Sunday, French Leader Emmanuel Macron demanded an urgent halt to the fighting in Ukraine, condemning Russia’s new missile assaults and cautioning that there would be consequences if Russia continues to obstruct peace negotiations.
“These Russian strikes must stop. A ceasefire must be reached as soon as possible. And strong action must follow if Russia continues to stall and reject peace,” Macron stated on X.
Macron specifically referenced the deadly missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Friday, describing it as part of a broader trend of “deadly” Russian aggression.
Ukrainian authorities reported that the assault killed at least 19 civilians and injured 75 others, targeting a residential area.
“How much longer will Russia toy with peace offers from the United States and Ukraine, while continuing to kill children and civilians?” Macron questioned.
He highlighted that Ukraine had agreed to a US-backed proposal for a “full and unconditional” 30-day ceasefire, while accusing Russia of escalating its military offensive with “no regard for civilians.”
The town of Kryvyi Rih, which is the hometown of Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has been repeatedly attacked throughout Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, that is currently in its third year.
