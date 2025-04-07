Snacks Market Analysis, Share & Growth Report By 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

The global snacks market involves producing, distributing, and selling various ready-to-eat foods consumed between meals. This market encompasses savory snacks (chips, popcorn, nuts), confectionery (chocolates, candies), bakery snacks (cookies, crackers), and healthier alternatives like protein bars and dried fruits. The market is expanding due to changing lifestyles, urbanization, and the growing demand for convenience foods. Flavor innovations, packaging improvements, and health-conscious options are key growth drivers, while e-commerce and retail expansion enhance accessibility.

The market's growth is driven by shifting consumer preferences favoring convenience, increasing demand for on-the-go food options, and rising interest in healthier snack choices. The snack industry continues to evolve by incorporating health-conscious products such as protein bars and organic snacks. The increasing popularity of ready-to-eat snacks caters to busy consumers seeking nutrition and convenience. This trend presents substantial opportunities for product innovation, particularly in developing snacks that align with wellness trends, satisfying the rising demand for nutritious and accessible food options.

Market Dynamics Convenience and on-the-go consumption drive market growth

Modern, fast-paced lifestyles have propelled the growth of the snacks market as consumers seek convenient, ready-to-eat options. The need for portability and minimal preparation has driven snack consumption, particularly among busy professionals, students, and working parents.

For example, in September 2024, Marico is intensifying its focus on the healthy snacking market through its Saffola brand, aiming to meet the growing demand for wellness-oriented products. The company has signed an MoU with NIFTEM for skill and technology development and plans to double its food segment revenue by FY27.

These innovations enhance consumer convenience and address sustainability concerns, reflecting a comprehensive approach to product development.

Expansion of online retail channels

The growing prevalence of e-commerce presents a substantial opportunity for the snacks market. Online platforms provide a convenient shopping experience, enabling consumers to browse and purchase snacks from home. The global pandemic further accelerated the shift to online shopping, leading to a lasting transformation in purchasing habits. Major industry players leverage this shift by strengthening their digital presence and expanding direct-to-consumer sales channels.

For example, HyFun Foods has announced a significant milestone in its retail expansion, having established its presence in all major Indian metropolitan cities, with Kolkata being the latest addition. This achievement, realized just over a year after the brand's retail launch, marks a key advancement in HyFun Foods' strategic growth.

With the continued growth of online grocery shopping, companies that prioritize digital accessibility and seamless e-commerce experiences are well-positioned for long-term success in the global snacks market.

Regional Analysis

The North American snacks market has shown resilience and adaptability amid changing consumer preferences and economic challenges. In 2024, there was a shift toward value-oriented consumption as consumers sought bundled deals and larger package sizes to maximize value amid rising food costs. Fast-food chains and grocery retailers responded by offering promotions and expanded product sizes, appealing to budget-conscious consumers.

Additionally, health and wellness trends also influenced the market, with a notable rise in functional foods designed to offer specific health benefits, such as improved digestion and mental well-being. This balance allowed consumers to indulge while aligning with health-conscious dietary choices, contributing to the growing demand for snacks that combine flavor with nutritional value.

Key Highlights



The global snacks market was valued at approximately USD 718.70 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 748.60 billion in 2025 to USD 1,037.19 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 4.16% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on product, the market is segmented based on frozen & refrigerated, fruit, bakery, savory, confectionery, dairy, and others. Frozen & Refrigerated holds the largest market share.

Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented based on supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online, and others. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets dominate the market share. Based on region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global market.

Competitive Players

PepsiCoNestléMondelēz InternationalGeneral MillsThe Hershey CompanyKellogg CompanyITC LimitedMars, IncorporatedCampbell Soup CompanyUnileverHain Celestial GroupGrupo Bimbo Recent Developments



In March 2025, PepsiCo agreed to acquire prebiotic soda brand Poppi, the snack and beverage giant. The deal is worth $1.65 billion, with another $300 million in expected cash tax benefits putting its value near $2 billion. Poppi and other prebiotic sodas offer more fiber and lower sugar content than traditional soda options. In August 2024, Mars Inc. announced its acquisition of Kellanova for $83.50 per share in cash, for a total consideration of $35.9 billion, including assumed net leverage. This move is expected to impact the snack food industry landscape significantly.

Segmentation

By ProductFrozen & RefrigeratedFruitBakerySavouryConfectioneryDairyOthersBy Distribution ChannelSupermarkets & HypermarketsConvenience StoresOnlineOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa