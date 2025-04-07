403
S. Korean speaker suggests referendum on constitution revision
(MENAFN) South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik on Sunday suggested holding a national referendum on constitutional revision at the same time as the upcoming snap presidential election, according to reports.
Speaker Woo's proposition arrives as the nation prepares for an early presidential vote following the Constitutional Court's upholding of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, which stemmed from his December martial law declaration. Legal stipulations mandate that South Korea must conduct a snap presidential election within a 60-day window following the court's decision.
"I propose a national referendum for a constitutional revision be held simultaneously on the date of presidential election," Woo Won-shik stated during a press conference. He further elaborated on the rationale behind the suggestion, saying, "A constitutional amendment is necessary to further strengthen the pillars of the separation of powers to ensure popular sovereignty and national unity."
Since the establishment of its government in 1948, following the end of Japanese colonial rule, South Korea has revised its Constitution on nine occasions. Under the country's legal framework, either the president or the parliament holds the authority to propose a constitutional amendment. For any such proposal to be enacted, it must first secure approval from a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly and subsequently gain a majority vote in a national referendum, which requires the participation of over half of all eligible voters.
