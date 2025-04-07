403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Three people go missing as EMS helicopter capsized off Japan coast
(MENAFN) Authorities are continuing their search for three individuals who remain unaccounted for after an emergency medical service (EMS) helicopter carrying six people went missing and was subsequently discovered capsized at sea in southwestern Japan on Sunday.
The incident unfolded at approximately 2:50 p.m. local time when the Japan Coast Guard received a notification reporting the disappearance of the helicopter. The aircraft had departed from Tsushima Airport in Nagasaki Prefecture and was on its way to a hospital in Fukuoka Prefecture to transport a patient.
According to reports from public broadcaster, the helicopter was carrying a total of six individuals: a pilot, a mechanic, a doctor, a nurse, a female patient in her 80s, and her male attendant in his 60s. The aircraft vanished off the east coast of Tsushima Island during its flight.
Following the initial report, the coast guard immediately launched a search operation in the designated area. At about 5:05 p.m. local time, a patrol vessel located the missing helicopter. The aircraft was found capsized and floating on the surface of the sea.
The report further stated that three individuals were successfully rescued from the wreckage by the patrol boat. The Ministry of Transport has confirmed that two of the three rescued individuals were conscious at the time of their rescue.
As of late Sunday, the search efforts are still actively underway to locate the remaining three individuals who were on board the ill-fated helicopter. Authorities have not yet released further details regarding the condition of the rescued individuals or the potential causes leading to the helicopter's disappearance and subsequent discovery.
The incident unfolded at approximately 2:50 p.m. local time when the Japan Coast Guard received a notification reporting the disappearance of the helicopter. The aircraft had departed from Tsushima Airport in Nagasaki Prefecture and was on its way to a hospital in Fukuoka Prefecture to transport a patient.
According to reports from public broadcaster, the helicopter was carrying a total of six individuals: a pilot, a mechanic, a doctor, a nurse, a female patient in her 80s, and her male attendant in his 60s. The aircraft vanished off the east coast of Tsushima Island during its flight.
Following the initial report, the coast guard immediately launched a search operation in the designated area. At about 5:05 p.m. local time, a patrol vessel located the missing helicopter. The aircraft was found capsized and floating on the surface of the sea.
The report further stated that three individuals were successfully rescued from the wreckage by the patrol boat. The Ministry of Transport has confirmed that two of the three rescued individuals were conscious at the time of their rescue.
As of late Sunday, the search efforts are still actively underway to locate the remaining three individuals who were on board the ill-fated helicopter. Authorities have not yet released further details regarding the condition of the rescued individuals or the potential causes leading to the helicopter's disappearance and subsequent discovery.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment