Real Kashmir Secures 3Rd Spot In I-League, Remains Unbeaten At Home

With this result, RKFC remained unbeaten at home throughout the season, showcasing remarkable consistency and strength on their turf.

The match was a high-voltage encounter witnessed by over 6,000 enthusiastic fans of both the teams. Among the spectators were Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, his advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, Commissioner Secretary Youth Services and Sports Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary Sports Council Nuzhat Gul, and representatives from team sponsors including Livpure.

The home team started strong, netting an early goal and putting Churchill Brothers on the back foot. However, the visitors equalized later in the match, leading to a draw that ensured RKFC finished with 37 points. They stand behind Churchill Brothers (40 points) and Inter Kashi (39 points), though a pending decision from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) regarding one of Inter Kashi's matches could potentially push RKFC into the second spot.

Real Kashmir FC, the only team from Jammu and Kashmir in the I-League, has played 11 home games this season without a single loss. The consistent support from fans and strong team performance have been central to their success.

RKFC owner Arshid Shawl expressed gratitude to the fans, sponsors Livpure and Hummel for the support, and especially to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for attending the match. After the game, the Chief Minister interacted with players and team officials from both teams and lauded RKFC's efforts in promoting football in the Valley. Omar also donned the RKFC jersey, symbolizing his support for the home team.

CM Abdullah attends football match

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday attended an I-League football match between Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC) and Churchill Brothers FC Goa at the TRC Ground here.

He was accompanied by his Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, Commissioner Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Secretary J-K Sports Council and other senior officials.

The match, attended by an enthusiastic crowd, ended in a 1-1 draw.

As a gesture of support, Abdullah wore the Real Kashmir FC jersey, symbolising his solidarity with the team and its growing fan base.

The CM lauded Real Kashmir FC for creating opportunities for Kashmiri youth to participate in top-tier national football leagues.

He also interacted with the players and officials of both teams, commending their performance and sportsmanship.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now