Large-Scale Rally In Support Of Ukraine Held In DC

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Representatives from U.S. civil society organizations, activists, and ordinary citizens who support Ukraine gathered on Sunday for a mass rally near the Lincoln Memorial downtown Washington DC.

The event was held under the slogan "We stand for American values, we support Ukraine," an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Americans understand that our values ​​are the same – they are universal. These are the values ​​of freedom, democracy, and human rights. So here we would like to underline the fact that Ukraine is currently fighting for them in a challenging confrontation," the event's co-organizer, President of United Help Ukraine Maryna Baydyuk, noted in a comment to Ukrinform.

In the photo: Maryna Baydyuk

She noted that the rally kicks off the events within the framework of the Ukraine Action Summit, which will be held in Washington until April 9, as nearly 600 delegates from different states will be reaching out to the offices of congressmen and senators about the need for further assistance to Ukraine. According to the activist, the rally was added to the schedule of events because many Americans asked that they want to support Ukraine, to stand alongside Ukrainians.

She emphasized that the event is non-political and non-partisan in nature, since delegfates from communities and non-governmental organizations representing all 50 American states take part in it.

In the photo: Marichka Hlyten

The leader of the delegations from the states of Missouri and Montana, Marichka Hlyten, for her part, noted that people came out to the Lincoln Memorial with various messages addressed to the American authorities. At the same time, attention is drawn also to the recent murders of Ukrainian children and civilians by Russia. In this context, she emphasized that negotiating any kind of ceasefire while the Russians project a position of force is simply unacceptable.

“Of course, we agree with the vision of U.S. President Donald Trump on peace through strength, but the conditions should be set at least by Ukraine and America, together. Russia constantly violates the agreements signed, and our goal is to convey that the Russians cannot be trusted,” the activist noted.

Separate messages were also addressed to U.S. Congress, since Russian propaganda is also trying to penetrate the main legislative body.

“So, the Ukraine Action Summit itself will involve communicating with congressmen and senators the specific facts that indicate that Russia is not delivering on the agreements, and that this should continue to be expected,” the activist noted.

A large-scale rally in support of Ukraine was held in the Washington Center / Photo: Yaroslav Dovgopol

The rally outside the Lincoln Memorial was co-organized by the American Coalition for Ukraine, United Help Ukraine, Nova Ukraine, Razom for Ukraine, and the Ukrainian National Women's League of America.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ukraine Action Summit is one of the largest community events in the United States for Ukraine, demonstrating a powerful manifestation of pro-Ukrainian unity of people and public organizations from around the world.

Photo: Yaroslav Dovgopol