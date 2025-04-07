MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From the open-source LLM DeepSeek making waves in the global AI community, to the animated film " Ne Zha: Demon Child's Rampage in the Sea" breaking global animation box office records, to Feihe Infant Formula earning the trust of North American consumers with its "Chinese quality," these innovative endeavors demonstrate that China is steadily becoming a major driving force in the evolution of numerous global industries.





Since 2025, the global market has witnessed a continuous wave of innovation originating from China. DeepSeek, with its open-source ecosystem, has driven a paradigm shift in global AI R&D , while the animated film "Ne Zha" has soared to the top of the global box office, becoming the highest-grossing animated film in history. Simultaneously, a "DeepSeek moment" is emerging in the seemingly traditional Infant formula manufacturing industry. Feihe, a household name in China, has not only achieved the remarkable feat of leading infant formula sales in the Chinese market for six consecutive years but has also rewritten global consumer perception of Chinese quality by achieving the highest global sales for four consecutive years.

On April 5, Feihe, a leading brand in the global infant formula industry, made an appearance at the 28th Harvard China Forum in Boston. Feihe Chairman Leng Youbin, delivered the opening speech, stating that Feihe is actively expanding into global market by leveraging its world-leading quality and technology. He emphasized the company's commitment to exporting its management models, technologies, and standards globally, thereby contributing Chinese wisdom and solutions to the world.

Feihe's plant in Kingston, Canada, stands as a key milestone in its "China Solution" initiative. This production base, representing an investment of C$380 million and eight years of construction, not only ended the history of Canada having no domestic production of infant formula but also provides consumers with safe, high-quality infant formula while boosting local employment and economic growth. Similar to Elon Musk's transformative impact on automobile manufacturing with the Shanghai Gigafactory, Feihe's Canadian factory embodies a "rooted globalization" approach. By implementing Chinese standards, technology, and management practices, it signifies that Chinese enterprises are now capable of participating in the formulation of international industry standards.

Feihe's infant formula, produced in Canada, is now available in over 1,100 Walmart and Loblaws stores. Due to its safety and high quality, it has quickly gained the trust of North American consumers.

This comprehensive rise,spanning technology, culture, and consumer goods manufacturing is not a coincidence. It is the result of a powerful synergy between China's national strategic initiatives and its market-driven innovation.

At the recent NPC & CPPCC sessions, the Chinese government clearly identified "scientific and technological innovation as the core of new quality productivity." This policy direction has effectively fueled the rapid development of China's innovative capacity. According to the "Global Innovation Index Report 2024," China has risen to 11th place, making it one of the fastest-growing economies in innovation over the past decade.

In addition to supportive national policies, China's private enterprises are exploring a new path. They are building "enterprise endogenous innovation" through industry resilience, in-depth scientific research, and capacity for integrating global resources. This innovation forms their core competitive advantage in the global market.

Taking Feihe as an example, as early as 2006, Feihe began constructing the industry's first integrated industrial chain. They gradually implemented digital and intelligent upgrades, achieving a fully automated, aseptic production process from raw milk to finished milk powder without human contact. This series of internal self-reform is a microcosm of the leap in the quality of products. Currently, the fresh milk quality from Feihe ranch surpasses international standards in key quality indicators such as protein content and colony count. Feihe has also achieved a remarkable safety record of 63 years with zero production accidents.

It is worth noting that Chinese enterprises are playing an increasingly important role in promoting global research collaboration. Leng Youbin, Chairman of Feihe, emphasized that Chinese enterprises remain committed to a philosophy of openness and mutually beneficial cooperation, consistently integrating leading global scientific research resources and innovative capabilities. The decade-long partnership with Harvard marks a crucial step in Feihe's global R&D strategy. In addition to Harvard Medical School, Feihe has established in-depth collaborations with over 20 renowned universities and authoritative institutions across seven countries, evolving from a participant in bilateral cooperation to a catalyst for a global scientific research platform. Simultaneously, Feihe actively promotes the application and transformation of cutting-edge scientific research achievements, launching innovative products such as Xingfeifan Zhuorui, China's first customized brain nutrition product for infants. According to Nielsen IQ research data, Xingfeifan Zhuorui has become the leading product in China's omni-channel infant formula category. In recent years, Feihe has also continued to expand its product portfolio across the entire life cycle. It introduced Aiben, a functional nutrition product for adults, to address their specific nutritional needs and provide more precise nutritional solutions.

From DeepSeek's promotion of accessible AI technologies to Feihe's leadership in global dairy research collaborations, these initiatives are broadening the world's understanding of "Chinese innovation." Chinese brands like Feihe are utilizing world-leading technology and quality to meet diverse market needs, contributing to the health and well-being of humanity through Chinese ingenuity.

