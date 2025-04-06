Housing Minister Reviews Progress Of Marina 8, New Marina Developments In North Coast

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Sherif El-Sherbiny, Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, conducted a comprehensive review of ongoing development projects in New Alamein City and across the North West Coast, as part of the government's broader strategy to accelerate infrastructure and urban expansion along Egypt's Mediterranean shoreline. The review was carried out in coordination with the New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA) and its affiliated agencies.

Among the focal points was the progress in New Ras El Hekma City, as well as the broader stretch between West Ras El Hekma, Samala, and Alam El Roum, including plans for a new urban center west of Dabaa and a series of coastal resort developments.

During the briefing, El-Sherbiny received detailed updates on the first phase of New Ras El Hekma, including land handovers, infrastructure works, and ongoing construction. The presentation covered progress on potable water systems, irrigation networks, and the development of facilities such as hotels and administrative offices. Discussions also addressed roadworks and utility implementation in the Shams El Hekma area, which is undergoing rapid development, including essential infrastructure such as sewage, electricity, and water systems.

According to the project's master plan, this area will integrate residential zones, service facilities, and commercial and investment districts. Land has also been allocated to existing residents in Ras El Hekma to ensure a smooth and inclusive urban transition.

The Housing Minister also examined the latest developments in the urban expansion project west of Dabaa, which is under NUCA's jurisdiction. Updates included the allocation of alternative plots for existing residents, compensation frameworks, the area's master plan, and the rollout of critical infrastructure such as potable water, wastewater networks, roads, power supply, and service buildings. The site is being developed as a fully integrated community, designed to serve both local populations and regional investors with access to the coastal highway.

Progress on major tourism and real estate projects was also reviewed, with a particular focus on Marina 8-a flagship tourist village spanning 179 feddans. The development features a blend of chalets and villas, distributed across 243 buildings totaling 917 residential units. El-Sherbiny was briefed on delivery timelines, the status of utility installations (water, sewage, irrigation, roads), and ongoing electrical works. The site also includes a cultural and service hub featuring a theater, cafeteria, administrative buildings, and associated infrastructure.

Attention was also given to the New Marina lake project, which incorporates an underwater tunnel, lake systems, pump stations, and pipeline networks, aimed at enhancing the tourism appeal and livability of the area. The review included the New Marina Lagoon project, as well as the“M8 by the Lake” development, which comprises 1,183 units of villas and apartment buildings. Additional updates covered current offerings, sales performance, and upgrade plans for the Marina Alamein Tourism Center.

The Minister emphasized the importance of setting clear timelines for project completion and called for consistent on-ground monitoring to ensure quality and pace of execution.

El-Sherbiny also inspected progress in New Alamein City, including the delivery and construction timelines of several residential and mixed-use projects such as Mazarine Compound, the Latin District, beach tower phases one and two, Downtown towers, and Housing for All Egyptians units. He reviewed the operational readiness of public service projects and retail components, and directed that units be delivered on schedule with full utility services, including meter installations.