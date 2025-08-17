Dubai Airport's New AI Corridor Allows Passengers To Clear Documents Without Stops: Alkhaleej
Dubai Airport (DXB) is now home to an AI-powered corridor, allowing multiple travellers to pass through immigration controls within seconds.
The new service allows up to 10 people to pass through at the same time, without having to stop or present identification documents, according to local newspaper Alkhaleej.
The airport systems now recognise passenger data even before they arrive at border crossings, said Lieutenant General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai.
The new AI-powered corridor also speeds up process es and doubles the capacity of airports, as multiple passengers can be processed at once. In addition, AI also helps in detecting violations as it refers any suspicious passport directly to forgery experts, Al Marri added.
The new service is the first of its kind worldwide and comes as part of an integrated system that puts the experience of "boundless travel" within travelers' reach, Al Marri stated.
DXB maintained its position as the world's busiest airport in terms of international passenger traffic for 2024, according to a report by Airports Council International (ACI) World.Travellers' impressions
Many passengers who walked through the corridor expressed their admiration for the quick clearing service.
“I travelled with my family and the experience was smooth and exceptional. The procedures have become much faster thanks to this corridor, as travel can now be completed in record time without the need to stop at passport control counters,” said Mohammed Amer from Syria.
Another traveller called Mahmoud Balou from Canada praised Dubai's efforts to adopt the latest technologies that help cut waiting time and prevent congestion, making the travel experience more enjoyable and seamless, according to the Alkhaleej report.
