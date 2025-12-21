FAO Unveils Strategic Co-Op Plans With Uzbekistan For 2025-2027 (Exclusive)
According to the source, this priority aims to mobilize inclusive and sustainable financing essential for transforming the country's agrifood systems.
According to the source, sustainable agriculture and the transformation of agrifood systems, with a focus on balancing productivity with sustainability, serve as the cornerstone of Uzbekistan's ongoing agricultural modernization.
The FAO further emphasized that the Country Programming Framework incorporates measures designed to enhance climate resilience and optimize water resource management. These include promoting integrated land and water resources management, developing climate adaptation strategies, and applying the WEFE (Water–Energy–Food–Ecosystems) approach.
Moreover, the framework will place significant emphasis on the digitalization of agriculture by introducing innovative digital solutions, as well as promoting inclusivity through gender equality and youth engagement in agrifood systems. This initiative will also extend support to smallholder farmers and rural communities.
