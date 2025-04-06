HOTAC Hotels Reach Full Occupancy During Eid Al-Fitr Holiday

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Hotels affiliated with the Holding Company for Tourism and Hotels (HOTAC), under the Ministry of Public Enterprises Sector, achieved near or full occupancy rates during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, reflecting robust demand for Egyptian destinations from local, Arab, and international tourists.

In Cairo, several key hotels recorded exceptional performance. The Nile Ritz-Carlton, operated by the Egyptian General Company for Tourism and Hotels (EGOTH) and located in Tahrir Square overlooking the Nile, reported a 96% occupancy rate. Downtown Cairo's Cleopatra and Cosmopolitan Hotels-also affiliated with EGOTH-reached full occupancy. Meanwhile, the Steigenberger Pyramids Hotel in Giza, managed by the Tourism Urbanization Company, registered an 89% occupancy rate.

In coastal and tourist areas, HOTAC hotels performed similarly well. The Steigenberger El-Lesan Hotel in Ras El-Bar, Damietta, achieved a 93% occupancy rate. In South Sinai, the Sofitel Dahab Hotel, affiliated with EGOTH, hit 100% occupancy, while the Retak Dahab Hotel reached 94%.

Upper Egypt also saw strong numbers. The Steigenberger Ashti Hotel in Luxor, affiliated with the Arab Company for Tourism and Hotel Investment (Ashti), recorded 92% occupancy, and the Port Said Hotel, owned by EGOTH, reached 85%.

Minister of Public Enterprises Sector Mohamed Shimi emphasized that these figures reflect the success of the ministry's comprehensive strategy to upgrade hotel infrastructure, expand and modernize existing properties, and restore Egypt's historic hotels through strategic investments and partnerships.

Shimi added that improving service quality and enhancing the capabilities of hotel staff are key components of this development plan.“These efforts aim to boost competitiveness, raise occupancy rates, and ensure guest satisfaction,” he said.

The minister also affirmed the government's commitment to reinforcing the role of HOTAC and its subsidiaries in strengthening Egypt's position as a top global tourism destination.“We are actively pursuing every opportunity to support this vital sector and showcase Egypt's unique offerings to the world,” Shimi stated.