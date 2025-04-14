403
Researchers launch investigation into paralysis syndrome in Australian magpies
(MENAFN) Researchers at Murdoch University are delving into a baffling neurological disorder that is causing paralysis in Australian magpies. This concerning condition has been affecting birds throughout Perth and the surrounding southwest area since 2018, prompting alarm among scientists and wildlife rehabilitators due to its swift proliferation.
Bethany Jackson from the Harry Butler Institute at Murdoch University reported that the impacted magpies exhibit various symptoms, such as weakness, coordination difficulties, and in severe cases, an inability to lift their heads or breathe.
Initially, some cases were suspected to be related to botulism; however, Jackson pointed out that the current outbreak displays atypical characteristics. The research team is working in close partnership with wildlife centers, veterinarians, and Wildlife Health Australia to gather data and conduct a range of diagnostic tests.
The investigation involves thorough microscopic analysis of tissues and cells, alongside comprehensive data collection, as researchers aim to identify the root cause of this alarming condition, Jackson explained.
The precise source of the syndrome is still unclear, emphasizing the difficulties in identifying new wildlife diseases. These challenges are further exacerbated by scarce resources and the significant expenses associated with diagnostic testing.
Jackson called on the community to notify local wildlife officials or veterinarians about any observed cases of affected magpies, emphasizing that this will aid in the continued efforts to comprehend and tackle the outbreak.
