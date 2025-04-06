Holiday Announced For Christians On Palm Sunday, Easter

Amman, April 6 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan announced a holiday for Christians for public servants in ministries, departments, public institutions, public universities, municipalities, joint service councils, the Greater Amman Municipality and fully government-owned companies to celebrate Palm Sunday and Easter according to the Eastern calendar.The Prime Minister's statement specifies that the holiday for Palm Sunday will be observed on Sunday, April 13, 2025. The holidays for Easter will be observed on both Sunday and Monday, April 20 and 21, 2025.

