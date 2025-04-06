Russia Plans To Resettle Five Million People In Occupied Ukrainian Territories By 2030

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russia plans to resettle at least five million Russians in the occupied territories of Ukraine by 2030.

Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation and former advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, stated this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"In Rostov-on-Don, the 'Integration-2025' forum is taking place, where Russian officials and occupation authorities are lying about how 'good life is in the Soviet country.' However, there are some interesting figures and plans being discussed there," Andriushchenko wrote.

According to him, the Russians are aiming to increase the population of the occupied territories (excluding Crimea) to ten million by 2030.

"Currently, the real population doesn't even reach five million. Where will they get an additional five million? Correct -- they will bring them from Russia. And there are more interesting promises and boasts. They are once again announcing the 'new sea route' Mariupol - Berdiansk - Yeysk... They first announced it in August 2022. In September, they even brought a ferry once. And... that's it. The 'charm' of it all is that all ferries are in Kerch. There are no free ones," Andriushchenko added.

He noted that the Russian-installed mayor of Mariupol continues to exaggerate the number of people who have "returned." According to his "data," 329,000 Mariupol residents have returned. This is almost as many as the adult population of Mariupol in 2014. However, this does not account for those who remained in Mariupol, those currently in evacuation, or those who died. In other words, the demographic situation under Russian occupation is based on fantasies aimed at securing funding, Andriushchenko said.