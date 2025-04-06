162M Afs Terminal Being Constructed In East Of Kabul

KABUL (Pajhwok): Construction work has commenced on a new terminal for passenger vehicles travelling to the eastern part of Kabul, with an investment of 162 million afghanis, which began on Sunday.

The terminal is being built on 7.3 jeribs (approximately 1.46 hectares) of land and is expected to take 18 months to complete.

He reaffirmed the caretaker government's commitment to addressing the needs of the people.

At the inauguration ceremony, Hafiz Sediqullah Abid, Deputy Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation, explained that the terminal is being constructed by the private firm Elyas Wais, on land provided by the ministry.

He said the terminal would include administrative buildings, separate mosques for men and women, vehicle parking areas, a restaurant, and other essential facilities.

The MoTC had initiated the construction of several terminals in various provinces with 3.8 billion afghanis from the government budget and 3.5 billion afghanis from the private investment sector during the last solar year, he recalled.

Funded by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), 337 development schemes were launched across the country last fiscal year, according to Qari Din Mohammad Hanif, the acting Minister of Economy.

He praised the private sector for its contributions to infrastructure projects and encouraged national investors to take an active role in the country's reconstruction.

Kabul Governor Mullah Aminullah Obaid hailed the terminal's construction as a major achievement.

He emphasised that the project would help protect passengers from issues such as theft and harassment.

He also highlighted that once completed, the terminal would contribute to reducing corruption and ensuring the transparent collection of revenues.

Eng. Shahidullah Hand, a representative of Elyas Wais Company, expressed the company's commitment to completing the project to a high standard and within the agreed timeframe.

He assured that their firm, with 21 years of experience in construction and road development, would deliver the project successfully.

Previously, construction work had been initiated on a terminal in the Paghman district of Kabul at a cost of one billion afghanis.

