US Cancels Visas for South Sudanese Passport Holders
(MENAFN) On Saturday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the United States would be cancelling all visas held by South Sudanese passport holders and halting the issuance of new visas.
This decision comes after allegations that South Sudan has failed to accept the return of its nationals who have been deported from the United States.
Rubio stated that the US State Department "is taking actions to revoke all visas held by South Sudanese passport holders and prevent further issuance to prevent entry."
The action is part of a broader diplomatic stance, as Rubio criticized the South Sudanese government in Juba for "taking advantage of the United States."
He further emphasized that "every country must accept the return of its citizens in a timely manner when another country, including the United States, seeks to remove them."
Rubio also added that Washington would be open to reassessing these measures if South Sudan demonstrates full cooperation with US immigration policies.
South Sudan, which became the world’s youngest nation after gaining independence from Sudan in 2011 through a referendum, has been marred by conflict since 2013.
The violence erupted when Leader Salva Kiir Mayardit dismissed his deputy, Riek Machar, accusing him of attempting a coup. Despite peace agreements inked in 2018 and 2022, the country continues to face instability and periodic violence.
