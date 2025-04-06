403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zee Business Tops Viewership Charts With 39.7 Minutes ATSV
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Zee Business has cemented its position as India's No.1 Business News Channel, setting new industry records with its soaring viewership. According to the latest data for Week 12 of 2025, the channel has recorded an impressive Average Time Spent Viewing (ATSV) of 39.7 minutes and a market share of 69.0%, reaffirming its dominance in the Hindi-speaking market (HSM 22+ ABC) from 6:00 AM to 12:00 Midnight.
With its in-depth financial coverage and real-time market updates, the channel has emerged as the go-to platform for investors, traders, and business professionals. Zee Business' sharp insights and expert analysis continue to drive audience engagement, making it the preferred choice for those seeking credible business news.
The popularity of Zee Business is further reflected in the massive success of its flagship shows, including 'Wealth Creation Week Series,' 'First Trade,' 'Final Trade,' and '10 Ki Kamai.' These programs deliver actionable financial strategies and expert perspectives, equipping viewers with the knowledge needed to navigate the ever-changing market landscape.
Mr. Anil Singhvi, Managing Editor of Zee Business, commented on the milestone, highlighting,“Zee Business will continue to remain committed to delivering credible, insightful, and timely financial news to our viewers. The growing engagement and viewership numbers reflect the trust our audience places in us. We will continue to provide expert-driven content that empowers investors and business professionals with the right information at the right time."
Mr. Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL), added,“We strive to provide content that not only informs but also empowers our audience with the knowledge to make sound financial decisions. This achievement reinforces the trust our viewers place in us, and we will continue to innovate and expand our reach to serve them better."
As Zee Business continues to lead and remains focused on expanding its reach and delivering credible, high-impact journalism. The channel's expert-driven approach and deep market insights set it apart, making it the most trusted financial news destination in India.
Zee Media Corporation Ltd, one of India's leading media companies, has a strong presence in the news and regional genres, with 21 News channels, reaching more than 555+ million viewers in current year through its linear properties.
With its in-depth financial coverage and real-time market updates, the channel has emerged as the go-to platform for investors, traders, and business professionals. Zee Business' sharp insights and expert analysis continue to drive audience engagement, making it the preferred choice for those seeking credible business news.
The popularity of Zee Business is further reflected in the massive success of its flagship shows, including 'Wealth Creation Week Series,' 'First Trade,' 'Final Trade,' and '10 Ki Kamai.' These programs deliver actionable financial strategies and expert perspectives, equipping viewers with the knowledge needed to navigate the ever-changing market landscape.
Mr. Anil Singhvi, Managing Editor of Zee Business, commented on the milestone, highlighting,“Zee Business will continue to remain committed to delivering credible, insightful, and timely financial news to our viewers. The growing engagement and viewership numbers reflect the trust our audience places in us. We will continue to provide expert-driven content that empowers investors and business professionals with the right information at the right time."
Mr. Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL), added,“We strive to provide content that not only informs but also empowers our audience with the knowledge to make sound financial decisions. This achievement reinforces the trust our viewers place in us, and we will continue to innovate and expand our reach to serve them better."
As Zee Business continues to lead and remains focused on expanding its reach and delivering credible, high-impact journalism. The channel's expert-driven approach and deep market insights set it apart, making it the most trusted financial news destination in India.
Zee Media Corporation Ltd, one of India's leading media companies, has a strong presence in the news and regional genres, with 21 News channels, reaching more than 555+ million viewers in current year through its linear properties.
Company :-Madison Specialist Communication Services Pvt. Ltd.
User :- Nicole Fernandes
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment