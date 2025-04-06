403
Judge blocks Trump from booting Voice of America employees
(MENAFN) A US district judge has issued a restraining order preventing President Donald Trump from carrying out his plan to reduce staff at Voice of America (VOA) and its parent organization, the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM). In March, Trump ordered significant budget cuts to VOA and other entities like Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), aiming to realign foreign aid and soft power initiatives with his "America First" policies. These agencies, originally linked to Cold War-era CIA efforts, have faced scrutiny for their funding and effectiveness.
In response to the proposed cuts, VOA journalists, unions, and press freedom organizations filed a lawsuit, arguing that the cuts would severely damage the broadcaster’s ability to promote democratic values globally. The plaintiffs also raised concerns about the potential deportation of foreign employees.
On Friday, Judge James Paul Oetken issued a temporary restraining order preventing the Trump administration from implementing the cuts. This includes blocking the termination of 1,200 VOA employees who had been placed on leave, halting any further layoffs, and stopping the shutdown of USAGM offices or federal contracts.
Kari Lake, a Trump-appointed adviser to USAGM, had previously defended the cuts, calling the agency “irreparably broken” and a “national security risk.” Elon Musk, also a proponent of the cuts, criticized VOA and RFE/RL, suggesting that they were outdated and no longer relevant, costing taxpayers about $1 billion annually.
