US administration footage vows to ‘protect’ Greenland
(MENAFN) A video shared by US President Donald Trump on Friday emphasized America’s commitment to protecting Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, from potential threats posed by Russia and China. Despite Moscow’s consistent denial of aggressive intentions toward the island, Trump has expressed a desire to bring Greenland under US control, citing security concerns. He has previously suggested purchasing the territory, and even hinted at the potential use of force to secure it.
The video, which was also shared by other White House figures such as JD Vance and Pete Hegseth, reassured Greenland’s 56,000 residents, stating, "America stands with Greenland." It highlighted the historical cooperation between the US and Greenland during WWII and warned of new challenges posed by Russian and Chinese activities in the Arctic. The video used historical footage alongside modern military images to underscore the strategic importance of the region.
The video was released after US Vice President JD Vance’s visit to Greenland, where he announced increased investments in military assets, including icebreakers and naval ships, to boost US presence on the island. Vance criticized Denmark for not adequately protecting Greenland, claiming the island would be safer under US security.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, rejected the narrative of Arctic aggression, emphasizing that Russia has never threatened any country in the region. He noted that the Arctic holds great potential for international cooperation but expressed concern over NATO’s growing military presence there.
