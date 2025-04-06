Kremlin declares Türkiye welcoming support of restoration of Black Sea Grain Initiative

The Kremlin stated on Friday that Turkey is ready to assist in reviving the Black Sea Grain Initiative, following a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This initiative, initially brokered in July 2022 by the United Nations and Turkey, was designed to allow Ukrainian agricultural exports to reach global markets while easing restrictions on Russian grain and fertilizer exports. However, Moscow withdrew from the agreement in 2023, citing the West's failure to honor its commitments under the deal.According to the Kremlin, Erdogan expressed support for dialogue between Russia and the US and reiterated Turkey’s willingness to help advance the Black Sea agreement. On Monday, after 12 hours of discussions in Saudi Arabia, US and Russian officials agreed to attempt to restart the initiative. A key Russian request is to reconnect its agricultural bank, Rosselkhozbank, and other relevant institutions to the SWIFT international payment system, as originally agreed upon in the deal.Moscow’s withdrawal in 2023 was also due to concerns about Ukraine allegedly misusing the arrangement for military purposes. US President Donald Trump confirmed on Tuesday that his administration is considering easing some sanctions on Russia.In addition to the grain agreement, Russia and the US have been discussing measures to ensure the safe navigation of vessels in the Black Sea, including commitments to avoid using force and preventing the misuse of commercial ships for military activities. These discussions could also involve ship inspections. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized the need for firm guarantees from the US before Russia would agree to renew the deal, stating that Russia could not trust verbal assurances alone.

