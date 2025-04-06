Qatar's Agriculture Market Size Forecast To Be Qr656m In 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The agriculture sector in Qatar is progressing with a strong emphasis on technology, sustainability, and food security.

A recent study by the global analytical platform Mordor Intelligence reports that Qatar's agriculture market size is expected to reach $180.30m (QR656.47m) this year. At the same time, the report notes that it is estimated to amount to $235.31m (QR856.76m) by the decade-end.

Over the recent years, the industry has experienced significant growth driven by increasing food demand due to rapid population growth and government initiatives aimed at enhancing food security.

These efforts have led to notable advancements, such as the implementation of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) law, improvements in distribution channels, and financial incentives to encourage domestic production.



Despite Qatar's arid climate, the country has adopted sustainable practices, utilising technologies like automated irrigation, aquaponics, and hydroponics to improve both the yield and quality of its agricultural output.

Although Qatar has made substantial investments to strengthen domestic agricultural production, it remains heavily reliant on imports to meet the growing demand for food. Mordor Intelligence highlights that key imports include cereals, fruits, and vegetables, with major exporters like Brazil, the United States, India, and Australia fulfilling these needs.

As per the ITC Trade Map, Qatar imported vegetables worth $0.26m in 2022, marking a 13 percent increase from the previous year. Likewise, cereal imports reached $0.26m in 2022, reflecting a 35 percent rise compared to the previous year.

As part of its efforts to diversify the economy, the country is making significant strides in increasing local food production and reducing reliance on imports.

Qatar hosts agricultural events such as AgriteQ (Agriculture Qatar Exhibition), which brings together industry professionals and innovators to showcase new technologies and trends in agriculture.

These events facilitate knowledge exchange and highlight advancements in agri-tech that can be applied within Qatar's unique environment.

The report mentioned that local farms in Qatar are bolstering vegetable production by utilising advanced methods suited for both outdoor and indoor cultivation. These initiatives include the use of state-of-the-art equipment and techniques that are specifically adapted to the country's climate.

Researchers at Mordor Intelligence stated that despite the challenges posed by its environment, the government's proactive approach-such as investing in agri-tech and forming international partnerships-helps establish the groundwork for a more self-reliant and sustainable agricultural future.

Qatar has also been expanding its agribusiness investments both domestically and internationally. These efforts include securing agricultural projects abroad to ensure a steady supply of food products. The country formed partnerships with foreign agribusiness companies to enhance local production capabilities.

With the ongoing government initiatives and market analysis, the report indicates that by 2030-end, the agriculture sector in Qatar will witness a compound annual growth rate of 5.47 percent.