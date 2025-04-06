403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kim Jong-un oversees special forces exercises, emphasizes combat readiness
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un recently toured the training facility for the special operation units of the Korean People's Army, emphasizing that enhancing their capabilities is essential for developing a formidable military, as reported by state media on Saturday.
Accompanied by senior military officials, Kim observed a general tactical training session and a small-arms shooting competition held by the special operation units as part of their training regimen, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
Kim stated, "The actual war capability for guaranteeing victory in the war field is bolstered up through intensive training and it is the most vivid expression of patriotism and loyalty to the country and the people, and the first revolutionary duty for the soldiers with arms to complete the combat preparations."
This visit coincided with the South Korean Constitutional Court's decision to uphold the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, resulting in his removal from office.
Pyongyang has not commented on Yoon's ousting.
In response, Acting South Korean President Han Duck-soo urged a "watertight readiness" stance to counter potential provocations from North Korea following Yoon's departure.
Accompanied by senior military officials, Kim observed a general tactical training session and a small-arms shooting competition held by the special operation units as part of their training regimen, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
Kim stated, "The actual war capability for guaranteeing victory in the war field is bolstered up through intensive training and it is the most vivid expression of patriotism and loyalty to the country and the people, and the first revolutionary duty for the soldiers with arms to complete the combat preparations."
This visit coincided with the South Korean Constitutional Court's decision to uphold the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, resulting in his removal from office.
Pyongyang has not commented on Yoon's ousting.
In response, Acting South Korean President Han Duck-soo urged a "watertight readiness" stance to counter potential provocations from North Korea following Yoon's departure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment