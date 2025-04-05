403
India, Sri Lanka Ink 7 Mous During Modi's Visit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) New Delhi, April 5 (KUNA) -- India and Sri Lanka on Saturday signed seven MoUs in various sectors to cement the bilateral relationship as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the island country.
The documents cover cooperation in the fields of energy, digitization, defence, health and multi-sectoral assistance in the Eastern Province, according to a statement from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.
Modi, who arrived in Colombo yesterday on a three-day visit, had fruitful talks with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayak.
The two leaders held detailed discussions in restricted and delegation level format on further deepening the special and close bilateral ties that are rooted in shared history and driven by strong people-to-people linkages.
Both the sides reviewed cooperation in the fields of connectivity, development cooperation, economic ties, defence relations, reconciliation and fishermen issues.
Modi reiterated Sri Lanka's importance in India's Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision and pledged India's continued commitment to assist in Sri Lanka's economic recovery and stabilization.
The two leaders virtually inaugurated several projects including 5000 solar rooftop units installed at religious places across Sri Lanka.
They also virtually participated in a ceremony for the launch of the 120 MW Sampur Solar power project.
Both the sides also announced the Bilateral Amendatory Agreements on Debt Restructuring and a comprehensive package for training an additional 700 Sri Lankan citizens annually in the areas of capacity building and economic support.
In a joint press statement Modi hailed the courage and patience of the Sri Lankan people, saying "I am happy to see Sri Lanka back on the path of progress. India is proud to have fulfilled its duties as a true friendly neighbour."
He recalled that India stood firmly with the Sri Lankan people during the terrorist attack of 2019, the COVID pandemic, and recent economic crisis.
"In the last 6 months alone, we have converted loans worth more than USD 100 million into grants. Our bilateral 'Debt Restructuring Agreement' will provide immediate assistance and relief to the people of Sri Lanka," Modi said.
The Indian PM arrived in Colombo yesterday from Thailand on a state visit in the second leg of his two-nation visit. (end)
