403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia's Soyuz-2.1a Rocket Launches in Honor of World War II Triumph
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Russia's Soyuz-2.1a rocket, referred to as the "Victory Rocket" to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
The Russian Space Corporation (Roscosmos) announced that the rocket was carrying the Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft into space.
Aboard the spacecraft are Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov, Alexey Zubritsky, and NASA astronaut Jonathan Kim, all of whom are en route to the International Space Station (ISS).
The spacecraft is following an accelerated, "two-orbit rendezvous" path, enabling it to reach the ISS in just three hours and 17 minutes. The docking with the Russian Prichal module is planned for 12:04 p.m. Moscow time (CMT0904) later that same day.
The crew's mission is expected to last 245 days aboard the ISS.
The rocket's design featured special symbols, paying tribute to the victory in World War II, symbolizing perseverance and unity that transcends both time and space.
The Russian Space Corporation (Roscosmos) announced that the rocket was carrying the Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft into space.
Aboard the spacecraft are Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov, Alexey Zubritsky, and NASA astronaut Jonathan Kim, all of whom are en route to the International Space Station (ISS).
The spacecraft is following an accelerated, "two-orbit rendezvous" path, enabling it to reach the ISS in just three hours and 17 minutes. The docking with the Russian Prichal module is planned for 12:04 p.m. Moscow time (CMT0904) later that same day.
The crew's mission is expected to last 245 days aboard the ISS.
The rocket's design featured special symbols, paying tribute to the victory in World War II, symbolizing perseverance and unity that transcends both time and space.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment