Global Markets Recover Amid Hints of US Tariff Discussions
(MENAFN) Global markets saw a recovery on Tuesday, spurred by indications that tariff talks between the United States and key trading partners could be on the horizon, boosting investor confidence.
At a press conference on Monday, US Leader Donald Trump remarked, “There can be permanent tariffs and there can also be negotiations.”
He also issued a warning that if China does not roll back its 34 percent retaliatory tariffs on all US imports, the United States may increase tariffs on China by an additional 50 percent.
Trump added that he had discussions with Japanese Premier Shigeru Ishiba and revealed that Japan would be sending a "top team to negotiate" tariffs.
On his Truth Social account, Trump stated that “tough but fair parameters” are being established and encouraged Japan to purchase more American cars, agricultural goods, and “many other ‘things’.”
As concerns about global growth and heightened risk perceptions rise, market participants are increasingly predicting that the US Federal Reserve will lower interest rates this year. According to money market forecasts, the next rate reduction is expected to occur in June.
In response to these developments, the yield on the US 10-year Treasury bond climbed to 4.15 percent on Tuesday, whereas the US Dollar Index fell by 0.5 percent, reaching 102.9.
Meanwhile, gold, which had dropped 1.8 percent on Monday to close at USD2,982 per ounce, was trading up 0.5 percent at USD3,000 per ounce on Tuesday.
