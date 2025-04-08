403
British Premier Comments on Trade Agreements with US
(MENAFN) On Monday, British Premier Keir Starmer affirmed that any future trade agreement with the United States would only be finalized if it aligns with the UK's "national interest."
He highlighted the considerable difficulties created by Leader Trump's tariffs, which could have serious consequences for the UK's economy.
Starmer pointed out that the newly introduced import taxes, such as a 10 percent "baseline" import duty and a 25 percent tariff on British cars, would present a "huge challenge for our future."
"We will only strike a deal if it's in the national interest," Starmer stressed, further noting that his focus was on achieving "strength abroad, security and renewal at home." In light of these concerns, the UK government is actively pursuing negotiations with the US to minimize the impact of the tariffs.
Ongoing discussions also involve potential adjustments to taxes on major tech corporations as part of a broader trade deal.
Despite these talks, Starmer reassured the public that the government would not agree to any trade deal "at any price."
Starmer made these statements during a visit to a Jaguar Land Rover factory in Solihull, where he reiterated the importance of supporting British industries.
"These are challenging times, but we have chosen to come here because we are going to back you to the hilt," he said, describing the visit as a "statement of intent" regarding the government's industrial strategy.
