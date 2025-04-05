Youtube Introduces New Video Creation Tools For Shorts

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: YouTube has announced new video creation tools for Shorts, its short-form video feed.

Among the new tools is an updated video editor that allows creators to make precise adjustments and edits, a feature that automatically syncs video cuts to the beat of a song and AI stickers.

YouTube says the new and improved video editor will allow users to easily adjust the timing of each clip, move or remove clips to create a rough version, add music or timed text, and preview their Short to make sure it tells the story the way they want it to. YouTube plans to roll out additional editing updates in the future.

As for the new AI Stickers, creators will be able to generate custom stickers using a simple text prompt.

YouTube Shorts will also roll out the ability for creators to add image stickers to their videos. For example, creators will be able to share different options for outfit inspiration by uploading photos from their camera roll and turning them into image stickers.

In addition, creators will soon be able to pick a song and have their clips automatically aligned with the musics rhythm. Before this, creators would have had to manually sync clips to songs.

The feature appears to be similar to CapCuts "Beats" tool, which automatically syncs music to clips.

YouTube is also going to improve templates, as users will be able to pull photos from their gallery and use them in templates. The company also plans to add effects within templates.

The new features are expected to roll out in the coming months.