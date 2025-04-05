Russian Shelling Damages Infrastructure In Sumy Region Community

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Sumy region, civilian infrastructure was damaged as a result of shelling of the Chernechchyna community.

This was reported in Telegram by the Police of the Sumy region, Ukrinform reports.

“Russian troops attacked one of the settlements of the Chernechchyna community. According to preliminary data, no one was injured in the shelling, but civilian infrastructure was damaged,” the report says.

According to the report, police officers are working at the site of the shelling and documenting the consequences of the hits. In particular, law enforcement officers are recording the destruction and collecting material evidence.

Criminal proceedings were initiated under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).

As reported, the Chernechchyna community of Okhtyrka district was attacked by an enemy UAV at night, 4 explosions were recorded. A fire broke out at the site of the attack.