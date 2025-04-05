Russian Shelling Damages Infrastructure In Sumy Region Community
This was reported in Telegram by the Police of the Sumy region, Ukrinform reports.
“Russian troops attacked one of the settlements of the Chernechchyna community. According to preliminary data, no one was injured in the shelling, but civilian infrastructure was damaged,” the report says.
According to the report, police officers are working at the site of the shelling and documenting the consequences of the hits. In particular, law enforcement officers are recording the destruction and collecting material evidence.
Criminal proceedings were initiated under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).Read also: Truck hits explosives in Kharkiv region, driver injured
As reported, the Chernechchyna community of Okhtyrka district was attacked by an enemy UAV at night, 4 explosions were recorded. A fire broke out at the site of the attack.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment