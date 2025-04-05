Woman Hospitalized In Critical Condition After Russian Drone Attack In Kherson Region
Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, according to Ukrinform.
The woman, a local resident from Antonivka, was brought to the hospital in severe condition. At around 14:00, she was caught in the attack of an enemy drone and sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.
Earlier, Ukrinform reported that on Saturday morning, Russians dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian in the village of Chervonyi Mayak in the Kherson region, injuring the man.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment