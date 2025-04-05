Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Woman Hospitalized In Critical Condition After Russian Drone Attack In Kherson Region

Woman Hospitalized In Critical Condition After Russian Drone Attack In Kherson Region


2025-04-05 01:26:15
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 59-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition following a Russian drone attack in the Kherson region.

Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, according to Ukrinform.

The woman, a local resident from Antonivka, was brought to the hospital in severe condition. At around 14:00, she was caught in the attack of an enemy drone and sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that on Saturday morning, Russians dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian in the village of Chervonyi Mayak in the Kherson region, injuring the man.

