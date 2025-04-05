Swiss President Warns Against Tariff 'Alarmism'

Français fr Droits de douane de Trump:“la Suisse a des atouts à faire valoir” Original Read more: Droits de douane de Trump:“la Suisse a des atouts à faire valoir

The Trump administration has imposed a 31%tariff on imports from Switzerland. Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter has warned against "giving in to alarmism" in an interview published on Saturday, This content was published on April 5, 2025 - 10:57

“What we need now is to explain things around a negotiating table,” Keller Sutter, who is finance minister and also holds the rotating presidency role this year, told the La Liberté, ArcInfo and Le Nouvelliste newspapers.

“Switzerland has a lot to offer,” she declared, adding that the country is an“important economic partner” and Swiss companies are among the leading foreign investors in the United States.

