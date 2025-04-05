Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss President Warns Against Tariff 'Alarmism'

2025-04-05 01:18:15
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Trump administration has imposed a 31%
tariff on imports from Switzerland. Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter has warned against "giving in to alarmism" in an interview published on Saturday, This content was published on April 5, 2025 - 10:57 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
“What we need now is to explain things around a negotiating table,” Keller Sutter, who is finance minister and also holds the rotating presidency role this year, told the La Liberté, ArcInfo and Le Nouvelliste newspapers.

“Switzerland has a lot to offer,” she declared, adding that the country is an“important economic partner” and Swiss companies are among the leading foreign investors in the United States.

More More US tariff shock: adding up the Swiss bill

This content was published on Apr 4, 2025 Swiss companies, politicians and workers are scrambling to work out the true cost of punitive US tariffs.

Read more: US tariff shock: adding up the Swiss bill

