Israeli Raids On Gaza Leave 50,669 Martyrs, 115,225 Injured Since Oct 2023
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, April 5 (KUNA) -- Medical authorities announced Saturday that death toll in Gaza Strip rose to 50,669 since October 7, 2023, most of them are children and women.
Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) quoted medical sources as saying that more than 115,225 injuries were reported while many victims still unreachable under the rubble due to difficult circumstances and lack of medical crews and ambulances.
The sources said that 60 martyrs and 162 wounded arrived at Gaza Strip hospitals over the past 24 hours.
Death toll and injuries since March 18, when the occupation violated the ceasefire agreement, has reached 1,309 martyrs and 3,184 wounded.(end)
