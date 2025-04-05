403
Egypt, France Stress Importance Of Ceasefire In Gaza During Call
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 5 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron emphasized the importance of restoring calm in Gaza Strip through an immediate ceasefire, and providing aid to people there.
This came during a phone call between the two leaders, during which they discussed developments in Gaza and reviewed Egyptian efforts to achieve a ceasefire, according to a press statement by Egypt's presidential spokesperson Mohammad Al-Shenawy.
Al-Shenawy said that the two presidents reiterated support to the two-state solution as the only guarantee for achieving lasting peace in the region.
The call also addressed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them that interests both countries, in preparation for Macron's upcoming visit to Egypt.
The spokesperson added that the most important cooperation topics and strengthening them were also discussed, including the possibility of holding a tripartite Egyptian-French-Jordanian summit in Cairo during the French President's visit to Egypt. (end)
aff
aff
