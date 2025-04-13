American School Of Bahrain Achieves Historic 'Outstanding' Rating From BQA

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The American School of Bahrain (ASB) has been awarded an 'Outstanding' rating by the Education & Training Quality Authority (BQA), marking a significant milestone in the schoolâ€TMs short five-year history.

The BQA's comprehensive evaluation framework assesses schools across four key aspects: Academic Achievement, Personal Development and Social Responsibility, Teaching, Learning and Assessment, and Leadership, Management and Governance. ASB was rated â€œOutstandingâ€ in all categories, reflecting its unwavering commitment to educational excellence and holistic student development.

Radia Ali, ASB's International Baccalaureate (IB) Coordinator and BQA Coordinator, commented on the achievement:“This recognition is a testament to our dedicated educators, motivated students, and supportive community. It reflects our commitment to providing a dynamic and engaging learning environment where students are encouraged to think critically and develop a passion for lifelong learning.”

Established in 2020, ASB offers a comprehensive American and international educational program, and the IB Diploma Programme, designed to inspire students to pursue their passions and become responsible global citizens. The school's rapid ascent to an 'Outstanding' rating underscores its effective educational strategies and the dedication of its faculty and staff.

The BQA's 'Outstanding' rating is reserved for institutions that demonstrate exceptional performance across all evaluated aspects. This accolade places ASB among the top educational institutions in Bahrain.

For more information about the American School of Bahrain and its programs, please visit .