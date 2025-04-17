403
UN Reports 500,000 Palestinians Displaced in Gaza Amid Renewed Israeli Onslaught
(MENAFN) Approximately 500,000 Palestinians have been compelled to leave their homes in Gaza since Israel resumed its military operations after a ceasefire with Hamas collapsed, according to a report from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) released on Wednesday.
The Israeli military reinitiated its actions in Gaza on March 18, effectively ending a ceasefire that had been in place since January 19, which included a prisoner swap deal.
Since October 2023, nearly 51,000 Palestinians have died as a result of the ongoing Israeli military operations, with a considerable portion of the casualties being women and children.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, alleging war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Additionally, Israel is currently facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice regarding its actions in the region.
