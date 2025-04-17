403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Announces "Big Progress" in U.S.-Japan Trade Talks
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, President Donald Trump revealed that the United States and Japan have made notable advancements in their trade discussions, aimed at averting the significant tariffs he has threatened to impose on Japan.
In a concise update on social media following the meetings, Trump stated, "A Great Honor to have just met with the Japanese Delegation on Trade. Big Progress!"
Earlier that day, Trump confirmed his personal involvement in the discussions, which also addressed U.S. military support for Japan and issues of "trade fairness."
The White House has indicated that several countries are seeking negotiations with the US to sidestep tariffs exceeding the 10% threshold Trump established earlier this month. Japan, facing a potential 24% tariff under Trump's "reciprocal" tariff policy, has been granted a 90-day reprieve to negotiate with the US.
While Trump conveyed a sense of optimism, the specifics of any significant agreements reached during the talks remain unclear, as no further details have been disclosed.
In a concise update on social media following the meetings, Trump stated, "A Great Honor to have just met with the Japanese Delegation on Trade. Big Progress!"
Earlier that day, Trump confirmed his personal involvement in the discussions, which also addressed U.S. military support for Japan and issues of "trade fairness."
The White House has indicated that several countries are seeking negotiations with the US to sidestep tariffs exceeding the 10% threshold Trump established earlier this month. Japan, facing a potential 24% tariff under Trump's "reciprocal" tariff policy, has been granted a 90-day reprieve to negotiate with the US.
While Trump conveyed a sense of optimism, the specifics of any significant agreements reached during the talks remain unclear, as no further details have been disclosed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment