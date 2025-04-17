Mukesh Khanna Finally Breaks Silence On ‘Shaktimaan’ Controversy Involving Ranveer Singh

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has finally broken his silence on the much-discussed 'Shaktimaan' controversy involving Ranveer Singh.

Khanna clarified his stance on Ranveer's association with the iconic superhero role, revealing details about their meeting, the ongoing confusion, and why he never confirmed Singh as the next Shaktimaan. During his recent appearance on Shardul Pandit's podcast, Mukesh revealed that Ranveer Singh was deeply interested in taking on the role. When asked whether Shaktimaan is actually happening or not, the actor didn't offer a definitive answer-but instead, gave a heartfelt and layered response.“For the last four years, people have been asking me this question. Two years were lost to the COVID era, and the other two got tangled in controversy.”

He went on to add,“Ranveer Singh was very eager-desperate, even-to do Shaktimaan. I've said many good things about him. But in the end, I had to clarify: I never said he is Shaktimaan. I praised his performance, his energy-he spent three hours with me and was very passionate about the role. But I want to see Shaktimaan as Shaktimaan. I've lived with that character for 30 years. So today, I can't tell you whether Shaktimaan is coming or if it even should come.”

Last year in November, it was reported that Mukesh Khanna had revealed that Ranveer once waited three hours to meet him, hoping to earn his nod to portray the iconic role of Shaktimaan. Speaking to the media, the senior actor even responded to speculation that Singh was left waiting for hours at his office during discussions about the role of Shaktimaan.

Mukesh Khanna, who had reprised his iconic role as Shaktimaan for a patriotic song, clarified that he was not opposed to Ranveer Singh stepping into the superhero's shoes. Clarifying the same, he had written on his X handle,“I have come to clarify a misconception which a section of my viewers are started having that through this song and press conference I had come to declare to the world that I will be the next Shaktimaan. Totally wrong. Let me explain.”

“Firstly why should I say I will be the next Shaktimaan. I am already the Shaktimaan. There would be another Shaktimaan only when there is a Shaktimaan. And I am that Shaktimaan. Without me there cannot be other Shaktimaan. Since as Shaktimaan I have to create the Legacy of Shaktimaan. Secondly I have not come to prove or show that I am better than Ranveer Singh or any one who will wear the mantle of Shaktimaan. Become the next Shaktimaan,” he added.