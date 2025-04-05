Final Selection Trials For J&K Football Team Underway

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The final selection trials for the J&K Men's Football Team, set to compete in the prestigious Swami Vivekananda Under-20 Men's National Football Championship 2025, are in full swing at Mini Stadium, Parade Ground here.
A total of 45 shortlisted players from both Jammu and Kashmir divisions, carefully selected from a large pool of talented athletes, are showcasing their skills and determination in the trials. The process is being conducted under the expert supervision of technical specialists from the J&K Sports Council, ensuring a high standard of evaluation.
Secretary, J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul, has directed officials to maintain fairness and transparency throughout the selection process. She has also emphasized the importance of providing state-of-the-art facilities, proper infrastructure and technical assistance to help athletes perform at their best.
Following the completion of the trials, the final squad will undergo a rigorous coaching camp, designed to refine their techniques, enhance their fitness levels and prepare them for the high-intensity matches ahead.
This training period will continue until the team departs for Narainpur, Chhattisgarh, where they will represent J&K in the Swami Vivekananda U-20 National Football Championship scheduled for later this month.
With J&K's stellar performance in the recently concluded Santosh Trophy, expectations are high for another impressive showing at the national level. Football enthusiasts and sports authorities are hopeful that the selected squad will rise to the occasion and make J&K proud on the national stage.
