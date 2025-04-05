All India University Powerlifting Championship Begins In Srinagar

The event is being organised by the University of Kashmir in collaboration with the Association of Indian Universities. More than 1200 athletes from around 150 Universities from across India are participating in the tournament.

Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir Professor Nilofer Khan presided over the event, while VC CUK Professor Ravinder Nath, VC IUST, Professor Shakeel A. Romshoo and VC CUK Professor Mohammad Mubeen were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister asserted that this championship will set a new benchmark in promoting inclusivity, equality and sports excellence in J&K. He exhorted that presence of so many athletes reflects the growing enthusiasm, commitment and discipline of our youth towards fitness and competitive sports.

The Minister emphasized that Powerlifting is not just a physical test, but, a symbol of inner resilience, mental grit and determination.“It teaches us that even the heaviest challenges can be lifted with consistent efforts and perseverance”, he added.

The Minister said that the government believes in transformative power of sports in shaping character, instilling discipline and fostering excellence. He reiterated that J&K has witnessed a huge resurgence in sports in recent past and the government under the leadership of Chief Minister is committed to strengthen the sports ecosystem.

The Minister commended the University of Kashmir for organising this grand event. He said that hosting national level championships is not only a matter of pride but also a testament to the University's determination in promoting youth engagement, sportsmanship and national integrity.

