Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
All India University Powerlifting Championship Begins In Srinagar

All India University Powerlifting Championship Begins In Srinagar


2025-04-05 03:17:18
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – Minister for Youth Services and Sports Satish Sharma on Friday declared open the All India University Powerlifting Championship 2025 at University of Kashmir here.

The event is being organised by the University of Kashmir in collaboration with the Association of Indian Universities. More than 1200 athletes from around 150 Universities from across India are participating in the tournament.

Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir Professor Nilofer Khan presided over the event, while VC CUK Professor Ravinder Nath, VC IUST, Professor Shakeel A. Romshoo and VC CUK Professor Mohammad Mubeen were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister asserted that this championship will set a new benchmark in promoting inclusivity, equality and sports excellence in J&K. He exhorted that presence of so many athletes reflects the growing enthusiasm, commitment and discipline of our youth towards fitness and competitive sports.

The Minister emphasized that Powerlifting is not just a physical test, but, a symbol of inner resilience, mental grit and determination.“It teaches us that even the heaviest challenges can be lifted with consistent efforts and perseverance”, he added.

Read Also DYSS Releases Calendar Of Activities For The Year 2025-26 Amir Wins Silver In Shooting At Khelo India Para Games

The Minister said that the government believes in transformative power of sports in shaping character, instilling discipline and fostering excellence. He reiterated that J&K has witnessed a huge resurgence in sports in recent past and the government under the leadership of Chief Minister is committed to strengthen the sports ecosystem.

The Minister commended the University of Kashmir for organising this grand event. He said that hosting national level championships is not only a matter of pride but also a testament to the University's determination in promoting youth engagement, sportsmanship and national integrity.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN05042025000215011059ID1109392938

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search