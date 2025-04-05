403
Myanmar earthquake fatalities surpass 3,000 as China continues rescue efforts
(MENAFN) The official death toll from the devastating 7.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar has now reached 3,085, as per the latest figures released by the Information Team of the State Administration Council on Thursday.
In addition to the fatalities, the earthquake has left 4,715 individuals injured, and authorities are still searching for 341 people who remain missing in the aftermath of the disaster. The earthquake, which occurred last week, has caused widespread destruction, particularly in central Myanmar.
Amid the ongoing crisis, rescue efforts are continuing, with Chinese rescue teams actively involved in search and rescue operations in the hard-hit region of Mandalay. Despite the passage of time since the earthquake, these teams have managed to pull nine survivors from the rubble, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the widespread devastation. The international community has also begun to respond to the urgent humanitarian needs in Myanmar.
Relief efforts in Myanmar received a boost on Thursday afternoon with the arrival of the second batch of emergency humanitarian aid from China. The supplies, including 800 tents, 2,000 blankets, 3,000 boxes of biscuits, and 2,000 boxes of mineral water, are intended to address the immediate needs of those affected by the devastating earthquake and provide essential support for the ongoing recovery.
This follows the arrival of the first batch of emergency aid from China on March 31st, demonstrating a continued commitment to assisting Myanmar in its recovery efforts following the catastrophic earthquake.
