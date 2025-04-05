Cathay Pacific Orders 100 New Jets

Dhaka: Cathay Pacific has placed an order for 100 new-generation aircraft as part of its HKD 100 billion (approximately USD 12.86 billion) investment plan over the next five years, according to a senior official of the Hong Kong flag carrier.

Rakesh Raicar, Regional General Manager for South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, said the airline expects 25pc growth in cargo from South India this year, driven by strong exports of Apple products, pharmaceuticals, and other goods.

Raicar, in a press conference on Thursday, said the three cities - Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad constituted 43 per cent of the total over 1.30 lakh tonne of cargo it handled last year.

"The total fleet size as of June 2024 was 178 (both passenger and cargo) with approximately 73 new passenger aircraft scheduled to join as of 30 June 2024. The 100 billion HK dollars (is being ) invested in products.

Within that, a major chunk will go in terms of our fleet acquisition. And we've already placed an order of 100 new generation aircraft in that investment. And that's spread across a period of five years," Raicar said.

He further said the delivery of the 100 aircraft order which includes both narrow and wide body are happening during this current year.

