403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Airways Reschedules Flight From Beirut Due To Glitch
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Airways (KAC) said Friday "a technical glitch" forced rescheduling its flight (KU502) coming from Beirut airport.
Promising to offer all necessary facilities to the passengers during their stay in Lebanon, the national flag carrier said in a press release that the passengers will receive SMSs specifying the new time of the flight.
It advised them to contact the customer service center for any enquiries via the international line 0096524345555 and the extension No. 171, or WhatsApp No. 0096522200171.(end)
mdh
Promising to offer all necessary facilities to the passengers during their stay in Lebanon, the national flag carrier said in a press release that the passengers will receive SMSs specifying the new time of the flight.
It advised them to contact the customer service center for any enquiries via the international line 0096524345555 and the extension No. 171, or WhatsApp No. 0096522200171.(end)
mdh
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment