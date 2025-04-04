American Nurses Enterprise Names New Chief Nursing Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Bradley Goettl, DNP, DHA, RN, FNP-C, FAAN appointed to enterprise leadership role

SILVER SPRING, MD, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Nurses Enterprise, which includes the American Nurses Association, the American Nurses Credentialing Center, and the American Nurses Foundation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bradley (Brad) Goettl, DNP, DHA, RN, FNP-C, FAAN as its new Chief Nursing Officer. Dr. Goettl will join the organization on April 21, 2025.

“It is a humbling and exciting opportunity to be the next Chief Nursing Officer and a member of the American Nurses Enterprise's executive team, advancing nursing professional practice standards for more than 5 million nurses,” notes Dr. Goettl.

Most recently, Dr. Goettl served as the interim Co-Executive Director and Chief Clinical Officer of the Emergency Nurses Association. He has also contributed as the Director of Advanced Practice Provider Fellowships Programs at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas.

Brad holds a wide-range of specialty certifications reflecting his commitment to ongoing professional development and formal credentialing as an emergency nurse (CPEN) and emergency nurse practitioner (ENP-C), adult gerontology acute care nurse practitioner (AGACNP-BC), certified flight registered nurse (CFRN), and as an emergency medical technician – paramedic (EMT-P). He is also an appointed fellow of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (FAANP), Academy of Emergency Nursing (FAEN), American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE), and the American Academy of Nursing (FAAN).

Earlier this year, he was appointed Nurse Executive in Residence at Georgetown University School of Nursing as part of a nationally recognized senior nurse leader advisory team to contribute to the school's Executive Doctor of Nursing Practice in Health System Leadership and Policy.

“Brad has an impressive professional nursing background, grounded through his career journey from EMT, RN and APRN, serving in progressive operational, association, policy advocacy and academic roles as a nationally recognized executive nurse leader,” says American Nurses Association's President Jennifer Mensik Kennedy, PhD, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN.

“Serving as an appointed commissioner for the Commission on Accreditation in Nursing Continuing Professional Development with the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) has positioned Brad to shape a wide range of future standards. I look forward to partnering with him in his new role as Chief Nursing Officer,” shares ANCC President Laura J. Wood, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN.

“Brad's forward-looking perspectives, unwavering passion, his contributions within membership associations and professional development programs, and his national and international perspectives make him a perfect fit for this strategic executive leadership role,” said American Nurses Enterprise Chief Executive Officer Angela Beddoe.“The Chief Nursing Officer amplifies the shared priorities and advocates for unified solutions for all nurses.”

###

About American Nurses Enterprise

American Nurses Enterprise unites the expertise and dedication of the American Nurses Association, American Nurses Credentialing Center, and American Nurses Foundation to champion nurses, advance standards of excellence and inspire transformative change. With a powerful legacy and forward-thinking vision, our influence spans federal and local levels working through state affiliates and partners to amplify the voice of nurses across all practices and specialties. Every day, we harness The Power of NursesTM to increase the value of the nursing profession and transform the healthcare experience for all.

CONTACT: LaShondà Steward American Nurses Association +1 (301) 628.5321 ...