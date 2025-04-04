Ukrainian, Bulgarian Foreign Ministers Discuss Strengthening Black Sea Security

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and his Bulgarian counterpart Georg Georgiev discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to enhance security in the Black Sea region.

Ukraine's top diplomat shared details of the meeting, held at NATO headquarters in Brussels, on social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

"I was glad to meet with my Bulgarian counterpart Georg Georgiev to discuss our bilateral cooperation and ways to strengthen security of the Black Sea region. I elaborated on the status of peace efforts and the current battlefield situation. Grateful to Bulgaria for its support," Sybiha wrote.

On Friday, April 4, Ukraine's foreign minister also met with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Photo: Andrii Sybiha / X