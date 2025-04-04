Ukrainian, Bulgarian Foreign Ministers Discuss Strengthening Black Sea Security
Ukraine's top diplomat shared details of the meeting, held at NATO headquarters in Brussels, on social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.
"I was glad to meet with my Bulgarian counterpart Georg Georgiev to discuss our bilateral cooperation and ways to strengthen security of the Black Sea region. I elaborated on the status of peace efforts and the current battlefield situation. Grateful to Bulgaria for its support," Sybiha wrote.Read also: FM Sybiha: Ukraine felt strong support from NATO allies in Brussels
On Friday, April 4, Ukraine's foreign minister also met with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, at NATO headquarters in Brussels.
Photo: Andrii Sybiha / X
