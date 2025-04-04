Microsoft's Neil Barnett Added To Neurodiverseworks 2025 Conference Lineup

Embracing Neurodiverse Talent at work

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Neil Barnett, Director Accessibility at Microsoft, will join over a dozen thought leaders speaking at Inspiration from Innovators , the premier online conference dedicated to neurodiversity in the workplace on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Registration is now open for individuals and groups at NeurodiverseWorx .

Mr. Barnett helped to develop Microsoft's Neurodiversity Hiring Program, and has worked with many employers to help start their own Neurodiversity hiring efforts. He leads the Neurodiversity @ Work Employer Roundtable. In his talk“Breaking Barriers: Building an Accessible and Dynamic Workplace for Neurodiverse Talent,” he will share his experience transforming inclusive hiring to leverage the talents of neurodivergent employees. He will highlight collaborations, resources and tools that can create real and lasting change including Disability:IN's Neurodiversity Career Connector Tool.

“We are thrilled to have Neil speaking at NeurodiverseWorx 2025,” said Hope Kandel Richardson, Executive Producer of the event for LearningTimes.“He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our already packed day of real-world success stories that highlight best practices and the benefits of hiring uniquely abled individuals.”

This fully virtual event will provide a dynamic and accessible platform for professionals, HR leaders, educators, and advocates from around the world to engage in meaningful dialogue and drive impactful change. Our Host is Tom Iland, CHPC, AS, and Owner, Come to Life Coaching.

Confirmed speakers include:

-Keynote Speaker: Danny Combs, Director, Colorado Disability Opportunity Office, formerly of T.A.C.T and co-founder of the Colorado Neurodiversity Chamber of Commerce.

-Rajesh Anandan, Co-Founder and CEO, Ultranauts

-Neil Barnett, Director Accessibility, Microsoft

-Mike Bastine, Board Member & UAA Consultant, The Uniquely Abled Project

-Thomas D'eri, Co-Founder and COO of Rising Tide Car Wash

-Tara M.P. Havlicek, Program Manager, The Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation (MEAF)

-Christopher Horning, Senior Analyst, Aspiritech

-Emily Iland, MA, Parent, Professional, Educator, Author, Advocate

-Robin Kacyn, Director of Inclusion and Outreach, Aspiritech

-Sem Martinez, Production Manager, Classic Wire Cut

-Sam Morris, CEO, Blue Star Recyclers

-Ivan Rosenberg, Founder and President, The Uniquely Abled Project

-Melanie Whetzel, Principal Consultant, Job Accommodation Network

Registration is $79 and open for individuals at NeurodiverseWorx. Groups rates are also available. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of the movement toward a more inclusive and equitable workforce. For media inquiries, speaker opportunities, or sponsorship details, please contact ....

About LearningTimes

LearningTimes has over 22 years of experience delivering high-impact event production, educational technology, and workforce development solutions. We specialize in producing critical online events, having facilitated over 50,000 hours of virtual meetings for educators, administrators, students, and professional learners. As the leading producer of online conferences, we bring our unique brand of interactivity, networking, and collaborative content generation to scores of multi-day online events each year. For more information visit

